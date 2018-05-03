

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) increased its fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between $10.90 and $11.05 due to an increase in the estimated benefit from foreign currency. This represents growth of approximately 15.0 to 16.5 percent over fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share, and is an increase from previous guidance of $10.85 to $11.00 which represented growth of approximately 15.0 to 16.0 percent. On a currency-neutral basis, the company continues to expect full fiscal year adjusted earnings per share growth of approximately 12.0 percent.



The company now expects fiscal 2018 revenues to increase approximately 31.0 to 31.5 percent on a reported basis. This is an improvement from previously issued guidance of 30.0 to 31.0 percent growth. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, the company raised its revenue guidance to 5.0 to 5.5 percent growth, which is the high end of its previous guidance range.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $2.65, compared with $2.30 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted earnings per share of 15.2 percent, or 7.8 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues of $4.222 billion, represents an increase of 42.2 percent from the prior-year period, which is primarily due to the acquisition of C. R. Bard. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis that includes the revenues of C.R. Bard in the current and prior year, revenues increased 5.7 percent over the prior-year period.



