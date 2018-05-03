

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission forecast growth in the euro area to moderate mildly given the large carryover from its robust expansion at the end of 2017.



In the Spring forecast, the EU said gross domestic product will grow 2.3 percent this year before easing to 2 percent in 2019.



While these are the same growth rates as projected back in the winter interim forecast, the growth drivers behind them have changed somewhat and the balance of risks has shifted meaningfully to the downside, the EU said.



The forecast for headline inflation was unchanged since the winter interim forecast at 1.5 percent in 2018 and 1.6 percent in 2019.



Monetary conditions in the euro area are expected to remain very accommodative.



