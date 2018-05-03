

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $125 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.79 billion from $2.47 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $180 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX