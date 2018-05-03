

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced the company's outlook for full year 2018 consolidated adjusted income from operations in a range of $3.17 billion to $3.27 billion, or $12.85 to $13.25 per share (a change of $0.35 to $0.45 from prior projection). The company expects total revenue growth in a range of 7% to 8%.



Cigna's adjusted income from operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.0 billion, or $4.11 per share, compared with $719 million, or $2.77 per share, for the first quarter of 2017. This represents per share growth of 48% and reflects continued strong contributions from each of the company's growth platforms. Total revenues in the quarter were $11.4 billion, an increase of 9% over first quarter 2017, led by continued strong business growth in Cigna's Commercial Healthcare and Global Supplemental Benefits segments.



