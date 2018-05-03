Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual General Meeting 3 May 2018

The Annual General Meeting of Schibsted ASA was held on 3 May 2018 in the Company's premises at Akersgata 55 in Oslo.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, ref. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 10 April 2018, including the following:

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share. The Schibsted shares will trade exclusive of dividend as from 4 May 2018. The dividend will be paid out on or around 15 May 2018.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the Board authority to increase the share capital. The authority is limited to 10% of the share capital within the B-share class. The authority includes the right to set aside the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Philippe Vimard as a new member of the Board of Directors, replacing Arnaud de Puyfontaine, and to re-elect the remaining shareholder-elected board members.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.schibsted.com (http://www.schibsted.com).

Oslo, 3 May 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

Investor Relations Officer

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2018 (http://hugin.info/131/R/2190073/847469.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

