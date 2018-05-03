

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_A.TO) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Downsview property for gross proceeds of approximately $635 million to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, increasing cash by more than $550 million net of transaction and other associated costs.



Pursuant to a lease agreement with PSP Investments, Bombardier will continue to operate from Downsview for a period of up to three years following closing, with two optional one-year extension periods.



Bombardier also entered into a letter of agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) for a long-term lease of approximately 38 acres of property at Toronto Pearson International Airport on which the company is planning to open a new centre of excellence and final assembly plant for its Global business jets.



