sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

222,74 Euro		-0,40
-0,18 %
WKN: 855853 ISIN: US8793691069 Ticker-Symbol: TBH 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFLEX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
222,64
227,09
14:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFLEX INC
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEFLEX INC222,74-0,18 %