

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $54.9 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $40.3 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $100.6 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $587.23 million from $487.88 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $100.6 Mln. vs. $82.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.15 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $587.23 Mln vs. $487.88 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 - $9.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX