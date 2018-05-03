



HONG KONG, May 3, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - ONE Pacific, a leading provider of cloud-based technologies in Asia, has added FileCloud Enterprise File Sharing and Sync (EFSS) to its offering of advanced digitization solutions. The new offering provides a best-in-class solution for securely storing and transferring files across the organization and business partners, between devices, and around the world -- a pain point for many businesses as they scale and globalize their operations.FileCloud provides businesses the opportunity to efficiently manage an enterprise-wide file sharing, sync and endpoint backup solution with guaranteed uptime, scalability and redundancy. Offering ONE Pacific clients complete control, total security, flexible branding, data isolation and ownership -- FileCloud is ideal for organizations seeking a cloud-based solution that can be fully tailored to their specific requirements.ONE Pacific runs FileCloud for clients in any Amazon Web Services Region, resulting in lightning-fast response times. In addition, FileCloud is fully mobile-enabled, supporting both iOS and Android devices, and can be integrated with other solutions, including cloud-based ERP NetSuite, via a robust API. Companies that run ONE Pacific's FileCloud offering will benefit from preferential pricing and unmatched expertise."FileCloud is a fantastic offering, one we are proud to offer our clients," says Donald Austin, Executive Director of ONE Pacific. "Clients were looking for a way to share large and sensitive files between customers and employees, and FileCloud lets them do that quickly and easily. This is a product we use ourselves, so we know it will work for our customers."About ONE PacificONE Pacific, known for its high-quality system integration of NetSuite, includes an experienced team of management, functional, and technical consultants, that can respond to a variety of business requirements. Hong Kong-based ONE Pacific specializes in cloud solutions that supports clients seeking to leverage digital technology to change their business model and drive revenue growth and cost savings. For more information, please visit www.onepac.net.Please contact:ONE PacificSara Madera+852 5808 3936info@onepac.netSource: ONE PacificCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.