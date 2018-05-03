

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $477.98 million, or $4.16 per share. This compares with $248.93 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $536.73 million or $4.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $1.51 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $536.73 Mln. vs. $336.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.67 vs. $2.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



