Latest Version Delivers True Straight-Through Processing

Eze Software, the premier provider of global investment technology, has released the newest version of its enterprise-wide investment management solution, Eze Investment Suite 2018. The latest release of Eze Investment Suite continues to build on Eze's mission of providing unified and streamlined access to technology for the entire investment management operation, ensuring efficiency and operational excellence.

The enterprise-wide investment management solution is the culmination of the work Eze Software has been doing in the last five years, seeking to unite processes such as Order, Execution, and Portfolio Management, Accounting, Commission Management, and Compliance on a single platform. Eze Investment Suite builds on the award-winning technology of time-tested Eze OMS, Eze EMS, Eze Portfolio Management, and Eze Investor Accounting to deliver an enhanced experience whereby firms can manage their entire operation via a single solution. The multi-asset platform is designed to minimize total cost of ownership by scaling to fit the needs of firms across sizes, geographies, and strategies.

Software can be deployed as a single solution or a la carte, via installations, and the cloud. Development release cycles are aligned, and new features are released every six weeks.

"These programs are designed, built and tested to work best together. Avoiding third-party integration issues or complex custom solutions helps firms truly optimize their operations, so traders, portfolio managers and other investment professionals can focus on generating alpha," said Bill Neuman, Senior Managing Director, Head of R&D. "Our Agile development process ensures that firms have the option of upgrading every aspect of their investment operation at the same time, with the latest and best technology solutions available as we develop them."

Eze Investment Suite recently added new functionality for the entire investment operation, such as:

Enhanced MiFID II capabilities, such as additional trade reporting options, improvements for reporting information to APAs, improved support for defining Investment Decision Maker entity values, and more;

Portfolio analytics and modeling enhancements, including the ability to configure Look-Through functionality for Analytics grids, which allows users to expose constituent data for ETFs, mutual funds, index futures, swaps, and related derivatives;

Improved short-sell capabilities across Investment Suite now include fully embedded locates in the Level II trading screens and pairs algos;

Real-time factors exposure analysis backed by MSCI;

A new secure service that supports the automated download and persistence of corporate actions;

A new automated testing framework to increase release quality and reduce time spent in manual regression testing (meaning more time for customer-visible enhancements);

Multiple new reporting options, including ILPA capabilities, for clients using investor accounting capabilities.

About Eze Software

Eze Software is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. Eze Software provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio & investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based Eze Software has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, Eze Software partners with more than 2,500 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 14 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005252/en/

Contacts:

For Eze Software

Veronica Belitski, +1 212-506-7523

vbelitski@ezesoft.com