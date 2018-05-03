Abiomed Announces Q4 FY 2018 Revenue of $174 Million, Up 40%, and Total Year Revenue of $594 Million, Up 33%, Over Prior Year

Total Year Operating Income was $157.1 Million, up 74% Over Prior Year

DANVERS, Mass., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart recovery and support technologies, today reported fourth quarter fiscal 2018 revenue of $174.4 million, an increase of 40% compared to revenue of $124.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2017. For fiscal year 2018, total revenue was $593.7 million, up 33% compared to revenue of $445.3 million and operating income was $157.1 million, up 74% compared to operating income of $90.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

Recent financial and operating highlights include:

Worldwide Impella heart pump revenue for the quarter totaled $168.3 million, an increase of 42% compared to revenue of $118.9 million during the same period of the prior fiscal year. Full year worldwide Impella heart pump revenue totaled $570.9 million for fiscal 2018, an increase of 35% compared to revenue of $423.7 million for the prior year.



U.S. Impella heart pump revenue for the quarter totaled $146.2 million, an increase of 35% compared to revenue of $108.2 million during the same period in the prior fiscal year with U.S. patient usage of the Impella heart pumps up 35%. Full year U.S. Impella revenue totaled $505.1 million, up 30% compared to $387.5 million in the prior fiscal year with U.S. patient usage of the Impella heart pumps up 32%.



Outside the U.S., fourth quarter revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $22.1 million and was up 107% over prior year, predominantly from Germany, which recorded $15.0 million, up 95% over prior year. Full year revenue from Impella heart pumps outside of the U.S. totaled $65.7 million and was up 81% year over year, predominantly from Germany, which recorded $45.2 million, up 70%. Additionally, the Company began its commercial launch in Japan in September and recorded $2.9 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2018.



Gross margin for fourth quarter 2018 was 82.7% compared to 84.6% in the fourth quarter of prior fiscal year. For the full fiscal year 2018, gross margin was 83.4% compared to 84.1% in the prior year.



Operating income for the fourth quarter was $47.6 million, or 27.3% operating margin, compared to $29.0 million, or 23.3% operating margin in the prior year. For the full fiscal year 2018, operating income was $157.1 million, or 26.5% of revenue, compared to $90.1 million, or 20.2% of revenue in the prior fiscal year.



Fourth quarter fiscal 2018 GAAP net income was $36.8 million or $0.80 per diluted share compared to $14.9 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year. Full fiscal year 2018 GAAP net income was $112.2 million or $2.45 per diluted share compared to $52.1 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year.



The Company generated $49.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, bringing the total to $399.8 million as of March 31, 2018. The Company currently has no debt.



On February 13, 2018, the Company received approval for an expanded FDA indication for cardiomyopathy, including peripartum cardiomyopathy and myocarditis, with cardiogenic shock and announced Abiomed's Women's Initiative for Heart Recovery.



On February 14, 2018, the Company received approval for an expanded FDA indication for high risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures for severely complex patients with mild, moderate and severely depressed ejection fraction.



On March 30, 2018, the Company appointed new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp.



On April 2, 2018, the Company received FDA approval for Impella CP with SmartAssist and Optical Sensor.



On April 4, 2018, the Company announced European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5 and first patient treated at University Heart Center Hamburg in Germany.

"Abiomed delivered another record quarter and fiscal year. I am proud of our Patients First execution and operational discipline from research to manufacturing to customer support. We earned multiple global regulatory approvals in the US, Germany and Japan on new products, new indications and reimbursement," said Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, ABIOMED, Inc. "Fiscal 2019 is positioned to be another outstanding year and we appreciate the investment from our shareholders. I am also grateful to the dedicated employees and customers that have enabled us to serve our patients and achieve our corporate goals around heart recovery."

FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK

The Company is giving its fiscal year 2019 guidance for total revenues to be in the range of $740 million to $770 million, an increase of 25% to 30% over the prior year. The Company is also giving its fiscal year 2019 guidance for GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 28% to 30%.

The ABIOMED logo, ABIOMED, IMPELLA, IMPELLA 2.5, IMPELLA 5.0, IMPELLA LD, IMPELLA CP, IMPELLA RP, IMPELLA BTR, IMPELLA 5.5, and IMPELLA ECP are registered marks or trademarks of ABIOMED, Inc., and are registered in the U.S. and certain foreign countries. AB5000 and cVAD REGISTRY, Recovering hearts. Saving lives. are trademarks of ABIOMED, Inc.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, ABIOMED, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of ABIOMED's existing and new products, the Company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including uncertainties associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,975 $ 39,040 Short-term marketable securities 319,274 190,908 Accounts receivable, net 70,010 54,055 Inventories 50,204 34,931 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,808 8,024 Total current assets 494,271 326,958 Long-term marketable securities 37,502 47,143 Property and equipment, net 117,167 87,777 Goodwill 35,808 31,045 In-process research and development 16,705 14,482 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 70,746 34,723 Other assets 14,176 8,286 Total assets $ 786,375 $ 550,414 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,565 $ 20,620 Accrued expenses 46,147 37,703 Deferred revenue 14,970 10,495 Current portion of capital lease obligation - 799 Total current liabilities 84,682 69,617 Other long-term liabilities 776 3,251 Contingent consideration 10,490 9,153 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 903 783 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion - 15,539 Total liabilities 96,851 98,343 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class B Preferred Stock, $.01 par value - - Authorized - 1,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding - none Common stock, $.01 par value 444 437 Authorized - 100,000,000 shares; Issued - 46,100,649 shares at March 31, 2018 and 45,249,281 shares at March 31, 2017; Outstanding - 44,375,337 shares at March 31, 2018 and 43,673,286 shares at March 31, 2017 Additional paid in capital 619,905 565,962 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 140,457 (46,959 ) Treasury stock at cost - 1,725,312 shares at March 31, 2018 and 1,575,995 shares at March 31, 2017 (67,078 ) (46,763 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,204 ) (20,606 ) Total stockholders' equity 689,524 452,071 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 786,375 $ 550,414

Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Fiscal Years Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 174,436 $ 124,680 $ 593,749 $ 445,304 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 30,098 19,261 98,581 70,627 Research and development 21,270 16,325 75,297 66,386 Selling, general and administrative 75,501 60,100 262,734 218,153 126,869 95,686 436,612 355,166 Income from operations 47,567 28,994 157,137 90,138 Other income: Investment income, net 1,303 486 3,688 1,554 Other (expense) income, net (363 ) (124 ) (388 ) (349 ) 940 362 3,300 1,205 Income before income taxes 48,507 29,356 160,437 91,343 Income tax provision 11,660 14,457 48,267 39,227 Net income $ 36,847 $ 14,899 $ 112,170 $ 52,116 Basic net income per share $ 0.83 $ 0.34 $ 2.54 $ 1.21 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 44,320 43,579 44,153 43,238 Diluted net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.33 $ 2.45 $ 1.17 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,141 44,924 45,849 44,658

