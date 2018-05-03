Announces Martin Lundqvist, VP, Government Solutions to lead dedicated presence in Stockholm, Sweden

Expands beyond Oslo office to serve Nordic market

Plans to host May 15 Maintenance Analytics Summit 2018 in Stockholm

Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, today announced that it is expanding its presence in Nordic markets with operations in Stockholm, Sweden.

Arundo's presence in Stockholm will be led by Martin Lundqvist, a former partner of global management consulting firm McKinsey Co. Lundqvist also leads Arundo's government solutions business in close conjunction with Arundo's global partner SICPA.

"Stockholm is a natural extension of our Oslo presence, enabling us to serve a wider variety of industrial companies in Northern Europe, particularly manufacturing companies providing heavy industrial equipment in our core verticals of energy, utilities, maritime and chemicals," said Lundqvist.

To kick-off this expansion, Arundo is hosting Maintenance Analytics Summit 2018 in Stockholm on May 15. The event will focus on advanced analytics for industrial equipment and operations, and will include a number of leading European equipment manufacturers.

Speakers from Arundo will include Jake Bouma, Data Scientist, presenting on challenges related to advanced analytics; Marty Cochrane, Director of Solution Architecture, presenting on data ledgers and confirming sources of data; and Lundqvist, who will join the keynote panel.

About Arundo Analytics

With offices in Oslo, Houston and Silicon Valley, Arundo Analytics provides cloud-based and edge-enabled software for the deployment and management of enterprise-scale industrial data science solutions. Arundo's software allows industrial companies and other organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs and mitigate risks through machine learning and other analytical solutions that connect industrial data to advanced models and connect model insights to business decisions. In 2016, Arundo graduated from Stanford University's StartX accelerator program, and subsequently received investment from the Stanford-StartX Fund. In 2017, Arundo was named to the MIT STEX25 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Startup Exchange (MIT STEX). MIT STEX25 recognizes select companies from a pool of more than 1,000 MIT-connected startups as being particularly well-suited for industry collaboration based on technical and commercial success. For more information, please visit www.arundo.com, or follow Arundo Analytics on Twitter @arundoanalytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005511/en/

Contacts:

Treble

Sam Tormey, 512-960-8222

arundoanalytics@treblepr.com