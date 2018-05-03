

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX) increased its full year adjusted earnings per share guidance from a range of between $9.55 and $9.75 to a range of between $9.70 and $9.90. Teleflex lowered 2018 guidance for GAAP EPS from a range of between $7.10 and $7.20 to a range of between $5.45 and $5.55. The company reaffirmed full year constant currency revenue growth guidance range of 12% to 13%. The company raised 2018 guidance range for GAAP revenue growth from a range of between 14% and 15% to a range of between 15% and 16%.



First quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 19.4% to $2.15, compared to $1.80 in the prior year period. First quarter 2018 net revenues were $587.2 million, an increase of 20.4% compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, first quarter 2018 net revenues increased 14.6% over the year ago period.



On May 1, 2018, the company initiated a restructuring plan involving the relocation of certain manufacturing operations to an existing lower-cost location, the outsourcing of certain distribution operations and related workforce reductions (the 2018 footprint realignment plan). These actions are expected to commence in the second quarter 2018 and are expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2024.



Teleflex estimates that it will incur aggregate pre-tax restructuring and restructuring related charges in connection with the 2018 footprint realignment plan of $102 million to $133 million, of which, we expect $55 million to $72 million to be incurred in 2018 and most of the balance is expected to be incurred prior to the end of 2024.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX