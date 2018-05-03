

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) announced, for the full-year 2018, the company now expects revenues to range between $9.95 billion and $10.55 billion, net income attributable to common stock to range between $321.0 million and $383.0 million and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $2.07 and $2.47. For the full-year 2018, Quanta now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to be between $2.55 and $2.95, EBITDA to be between $756.5 million and $858.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $815.4 million and $917.0 million.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock was $0.40 for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.39 for the first quarter of 2017. Revenues were $2.42 billion, compared to revenues of $2.18 billion, a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX