sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,56 Euro		+0,41
+1,51 %
WKN: 912294 ISIN: US74762E1029 Ticker-Symbol: QAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTA SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUANTA SERVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00
28,00
13:54
27,70
28,20
13:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUANTA SERVICES INC
QUANTA SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTA SERVICES INC27,56+1,51 %