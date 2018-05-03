

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $170.10 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $259.34 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, KKR & Co. L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $364.75 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.4% to $472.61 million from $767.76 million last year.



KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $364.75 Mln. vs. $549.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $472.61 Mln vs. $767.76 Mln last year.



