Industrial fuel cell firm AFC Energy announced the immediate appointment of Richard Dunkley as chief financial officer and Percy Hayball as a non-executive director on Thursday. The AIM-traded company said its new finance head has "extensive accounting and finance experience" as financial director of listed and owner-managed businesses across several sectors, with his most recent position being interim head of finance business partnering at Boots Contract Manufacturing UK. Hayball meanwhile ...

