Inflation in the single currency are came off sharply last month amid a sharp slowdown in service sector prices. According to a preliminary estimate from Eurostat, the Eurozone Consumer Price Index slipped from a 1.3% year-on-year clip in March to 1.2% for April (consensus: 1.3%). The main culprit was a drop in the rate of services inflation from 1.5% to 1.0%, which dragged the 'core' rate of CPI down by three tenths of a percentage point to 0.7% (consensus: 0.9%). Energy price gains on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...