Music streaming platform Spotify reported strong growth in the first-quarter of 2018 but missed analysts' expectations. The first ever earnings came in at $1.36bn overnight, up 26% compared to the same period last year but missing the Wall Street estimate of $1.4bn. The company also disappointed analysts regarding the number of new premium subscriptions it predicted it would reach by the end of the first quarter with 75m new premium users below the Street estimate of 81m. For the second quarter ...

