Lubrizol Uses HYPEBOX Technology to Bring "Advancing Materials. Elevating Performance" Story to Life at NPE 2018

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will unveil the use of HYPEBOX (https://hypebox.io/) technology with its contemporary new branding elements to engage customers and visitors at NPE 2018. Lubrizol will exhibit at Booth S12115 in the South Hall of the Orange County Convention Center, May 7-11, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

At the main corners of Lubrizol's booth, two interactive HYPEBOX displays will deliver an entirely new 3-dimensional, interactive experience to booth visitors. Behind the screen, display cases feature physical objects that demonstrate the use of Lubrizol technology from their Estane TPU and other product lines in many Sports & Recreation and Industrial applications.

In front, with the touch of a finger, OLED touchscreen panels bring the technology "to life" with computer-generated graphics, videos and technology callouts. The unique combination of physical objects and the digital overlay creates an exciting experience that educates on product benefits while bringing the "Advancing Materials. Elevating Performance" branding and innovation story to life for NPE visitors.

Icons at the top of the screen make it easy to customize user experience based on market segment preferences, and to see how Lubrizol has grown since first inventing TPU in 1959. Selecting the Legacy icon generates an animated timeline that shows how, through decades of innovation, strong dedication to markets served and strategic acquisitions, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers has created one of the deepest, most specialized portfolios available.

On the opposite side of the HYPEBOX displays, large showcases are filled with examples of Lubrizol technology in use, further demonstrating the "Advancing Materials. Elevating Performance." brand statement and value proposition. Elo Touchscreen monitors enable on-demand access to Engineered Polymers' videos and website, while a customized trade show app allows electronic literature files to be instantly transmitted to visitors to cut down on printed literature.

Julie Shlepr, business development director for Engineered Polymers, states, "The use of this interactive technology is perfectly aligned with our desire to demonstrate our ability to perceive and respond to changing markets and new opportunities, on the forefront of innovation, from technology development to the way we interact and communicate with our markets."

Michael Priola, marketing communications manager, adds, "We continue to enhance our digital marketing communications, with the goal of making it easier for our audience to find us, engage with our technology, and ultimately, apply Lubrizol materials in ways that can differentiate their products from those of their competition. It's our job to make our customers' lives and the lives of end users easier, and impactful digital communication can help with that objective."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified under ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

