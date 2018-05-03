Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Assistant Executive Director Sophia Chong (L) and Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association Chairman Ir Professor Andros Chan (R) introduce highlights of the Medical Fair at today's press conference.

The Belun Ring monitors the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level and body movements to help doctors diagnose obstructive sleep apnoea and gauge treatment performance. (Exhibitor: Belun Technology Company Limited; Booth no.: 3F-H03)

Bike Labyrinth displays scenic routes in front of the home trainer, allowing disabled people to enjoy a bike ride around the world and making exercise a fun experience and it is widely used in rehabilitation and elderly care facilities. (Exhibitor: Janley Ltd; Booth no.: 3F-G03)



HONG KONG, May 3, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair (Medical Fair) will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 7 to 9 May. Organised by HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), the three-day fair will showcase the latest medical equipment, technology and related services, providing a one-stop business platform for the medical and healthcare industry.Speaking at today's press conference, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Sophia Chong said: "Ageing populations and increased health awareness around the world are creating growth potential for the medical equipment and supplies market, an opportunity that should not be missed." Hong Kong's medical equipment and supplies exports reached HK$3 billion in the first three months of 2018, up 5.2 per cent year on year.Citing Deloitte's 2018 Global Health Care Outlook report, Andros Chan, HKMHDIA Chairman Ir Professor Andros Chan noted that global healthcare spending is expected to increase at an annual rate of 4.1 per cent from 2017 to 2021, indicating good prospects for the market.Record-breaking fair scaleThe Medical Fair attracted more than 10,000 buyers last year. This year, the fair will feature a record of 280 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions. The fair will welcome new group pavilions from Taiwan, Guangdong Association for Medical Devices Industry from the Chinese mainland and SoCalBio from the US, as well as returning enlarged pavilions from the Czech Republic, the Wielkopolska region of Poland and Ningbo Association for Medical Devices Industry from the Chinese mainland. HKMHDIA will once again organise a group pavilion comprising 38 companies.With the rapid technological development, the medical industry also keeps pace to innovate by leveraging technological advantages. "The HKTDC has been providing support to start-ups. Innovation and technology is also an important driving force for the medical devices and supplies industry. Therefore, the Medical Fair will continue to feature the Startup zone this year, providing an ideal platform for startups to present their creative ideas and meet potential suppliers, buyers and investors," said Ms Chong.Participating startups will bring a range of innovative products and services, such as artificial intelligence robots and medical service platforms, automatic shower devices and anti-snoring sleeping masks. Another highlight zone, Tech Exchange, will feature a number of higher education institutions to present the latest technology or prototypes.Specialised zones for easy sourcingA total of 18 thematic zones will be set up to facilitate sourcing at the fair. The World of Health & Wellness will return to present healthcare products and services including fitness products, functional food and beverages, and health supplements. The Rehabilitation and Elderly Care zone will showcase products and services for elderly care and rehabilitation, such as wheelchairs, crutches, orthopaedic instruments and health monitoring equipment.The Hospital Equipment zone will showcase specialist technology including ultrasound and other imaging equipment, as well as a range of surgical instruments. The Building Technology and Hospital Furniture zone will focus on hospital construction and design, as well as security systems and medical beddings.Exploring medical industry trendsA series of seminars will be held during the fair to examine a range of industry topics, including trends in medtech and smart healthcare, as well as updates on procurement guidelines and medical device regulations. Experts from the Czech Republic pavilion will present their latest innovations in medical equipment and services. The Hong Kong Health Care Federation and Hong Kong Doctors Union will conduct workshops to discuss the interpretation of medical device Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) system and management of acute coronary syndrome.The Hospital Authority Convention 2018 (7-8 May), another influential event for medical professionals in the Asia Pacific region, will be held on the first two days of the Medical Fair at the HKCEC, creating strong synergy with the fair. Over 5,000 attendees are expected to join the event, while some 90 distinguished overseas and local speakers will share their professional insights. 