

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group (UBS) Chief Executive officer Sergio Ermotti said the market may have too high short-term expectations. And some investors want to see more radical measures, for example on the costs side, to boost profits.



At annual general meeting, Ermotti said, 'I have said this before - we cannot, unfortunately, simply multiply the first-quarter result by four..While the macroeconomic environment may have improved somewhat, the geopolitical position remains difficult. And the interest rate situation - particularly in Switzerland and Europe - continues to be a challenge.'



Ermotti, 'As with many of our US competitors, the market may have too high short-term expectations. And some investors want to see more radical measures, for example on the costs side, to boost profits.'



Ermotti stated that tt would be easy to save a lot of money quickly by massively delaying IT projects or stopping the recruitment of new staff. But that would be to gamble with the quality of the company's services, risk management and medium-term growth targets.



Instead, the company is working continuously to become more efficient. Every day, not just for a specific period defined by a particular program. The company's aim is to reduce costs to significantly below the level of 75% of revenue, Ermotti said



Ermotti said, 'But we can't achieve that by cost reduction alone. Instead, we also intend to generate greater revenue and growth.'



Axel Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors said that UBS has committed itself to obtaining all its electricity from renewable sources by 2020.



