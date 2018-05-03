

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $66.5 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $695.6 million from $566.1 million last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $66.5 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.81 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $695.6 Mln vs. $566.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.90 Full year EPS guidance: $7.67 - $7.77



