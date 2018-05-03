

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $55.0 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $36.0 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $492.7 million from $456.0 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $55.0 Mln. vs. $36.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $492.7 Mln vs. $456.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 to $2.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX