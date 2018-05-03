

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) revised its outlook for fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EPS to $4.85-$4.95 from $5.25-$5.50. The company said this new guidance reflects its updated view on the performance of Cordis and its negative effect on the tax rate.



Third-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased 9 percent to $1.39. Revenue was $33.6 billion, an increase of 6 percent. Non-GAAP operating earnings increased 3 percent to $781 million.



'Our non-GAAP operating earnings came in largely as expected this quarter. However, our non-GAAP EPS was adversely affected by a significant negative change in our effective tax rate primarily associated with our Cordis business. Our team is moving aggressively to address our operational and supply chain issues at Cordis. Under the leadership of our new Medical Segment CEO, Jon Giacomin, we are implementing a series of initiatives to improve those operations and drive greater efficiencies. While these initiatives will take some time, we remain confident in the potential of this business and the value it provides to cardiovascular patients,' said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health.



