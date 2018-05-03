

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $64.04 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $107.16 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, General Growth Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $338.08 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $574.17 million from $566.33 million last year.



General Growth Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $338.08 Mln. vs. $346.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.1 -Revenue (Q1): $574.17 Mln vs. $566.33 Mln last year.



