

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) new chief executive officer, Herbert Diess said that he expects 2018 to be another good year for the company. The company will expand its internal whistleblower system further. The company will also reinforce the compliance organization and make it even more professional.



'We expect 2018 to be another good year for the Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen will not only keep its operating business on track, but will also continue its realignment, 'focused, with more energy and more momentum'. Our goal and my goal is to transform the Volkswagen Group into one of our industry's leading companies in terms of profitability, innovative power and sustainability,' Diess said.



'The Volkswagen Group is in robust shape in both operational and financial terms. Our strategy is gaining traction. We are systematically tackling the major automotive issues of the future. However, the longest part of our journey still lies ahead. The crucial years in our transformation have yet to come,' Diess said at the Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft in Berlin.



As the speed of change in the auto industry continues to accelerate, the Volkswagen Group's realignment based on Strategy 2025 must gather even greater momentum, Diess added. This is particularly the case for the cultural change at Volkswagen, which the new CEO believes is crucial for future corporate success. In this regard, Volkswagen has to become more honest, more open, and more truthful. In other words: an upstanding corporate citizen,' the CEO underlined.



The new CEO also took the opportunity offered by the Annual General Meeting to explain to shareholders the further development of the Volkswagen Group management structure announced at the time he took office on April 13.



At the Annual General Meeting, the CEO also reiterated the Group's fundamental optimism for fiscal year 2018. The records for vehicle sales and sales revenue at the start of the year and, once again, very good results for the first quarter were promising, he said. In light of this, the Volkswagen Group is reaffirming its forecast for fiscal year 2018: in the current year, deliveries to customers are expected to moderately exceed last year's record figure. Sales revenue is expected to increase by up to five percent. The Volkswagen Group anticipates an operating return on sales of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent for the operating profit.



