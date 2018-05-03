The first solar PV modules have come off of TSEC Corp.'s new 1 GW manufacturing facility - the biggest of its kind in Taiwan.Taiwan Solar Energy Corp (TSEC Corp.) inaugurated Taiwan's biggest solar PV module manufacturing facility on April 30, while the first modules came off the production line on May 1, a spokesperson for the company tells pv magazine. Overall, the facility, located in Taching Industiral Zone in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, will be built across two phases. The first building for the first 1 GW phase, and a 500 MW manufacturing line, have already been completed. A second ...

