

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced, for 2018, the company now expects adjusted net revenue plus network fees to range from $3.90 billion to $3.975 billion, or growth of 13% to 15% over 2017 and adjusted operating margin to expand by as much as 120 basis points. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in a range of $5.00 to $5.20, reflecting growth of 25% to 30% over 2017.



First-quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 33% to $1.13, compared to $0.85 in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted net revenue plus network fees grew 17% to $924.3 million, compared to $787.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.



Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share payable June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018.



