

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $229.61 million, or $122 per share. This compares with $157.52 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $108.79 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $147.88 million from $141.11 million last year.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $108.79 Mln. vs. $96.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $147.88 Mln vs. $141.11 Mln last year.



