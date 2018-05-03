

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, on Thursday.



The board of the Czech National Bank held its two-week repo rate at 0.75 percent. The discount rate was retained at 0.05 percent and the Lombard rate at 1.50 percent.



The bank had last raised its two-week repo rate by a quarter point and the Lombard rate by 50 basis points in February.



The CNB had abandoned a three-and-a-half-year long ceiling on the appreciation of the koruna in April last year.



Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said the weakness in inflation prompted the central bank to hold its rate.



The economist said inflation is likely to pick up over the coming months as the transitory factors that have held it back in recent months fade. The economist expects two rate hikes this year, taking the policy rate to 1.25 percent by the end of 2018.



The CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok is set to hold a press conference later on Thursday.



