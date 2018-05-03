

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.15 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $1.66 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $23.07 million from $22.04 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.15 Mln. vs. $1.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $23.07 Mln vs. $22.04 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX