

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) said that the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 trial investigating KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel as first line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer or sNSCLC met a pre-specified secondary endpoint of overall response rate or ORR in an early cohort of participants at an interim analysis.



Based on these data, Merck has recently submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This study has been accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting.



The company now expects that an additional interim analysis will be conducted prior to ASCO and additional data may be available for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting.



KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.



