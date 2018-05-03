MediaValet V4 leverages the power of Azure Service Fabric and includes new Advanced Search, Multi-Library and Interactive Help Features

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV:MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management software, today announced the launch of MediaValet V4, the latest evolution of MediaValet's highly-secure, global, digital asset management platform. MediaValet V4 enables organizations with large media libraries and user bases to move faster, reach further and achieve more - than ever before.





MediaValet V4 includes new Advanced Search, Multi-Library and Interactive Help Features

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit: http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/34446_a1525326978515_56.jpg



Leveraging Microsoft's next generation cloud application platform, Azure Service Fabric, MediaValet spent the last eighteen months developing the latest evolution of their digital asset management cloud service. MediaValet V4 sets new benchmarks for application speed and platform scalability, and includes a variety of powerful new features including MediaValet's innovative Advance Search, Multi-Libraries, and in-app Interactive User Guides.

"Born out of the content production industry, we understand many of the challenges facing marketing and creative teams today," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "With the right digital asset management partner, organizations stand to benefit significantly from increased productivity, user experience, and cost savings. Realizing that speed and user adoption are essential elements to unlocking the value of a DAM, we made the hard decision to invest in completely revamping our platform. The result is V4, a state-of-the-art Cloud DAM that sets new benchmarks for speed and scalability, and comes with many exciting new features that leverage the new platform."

Continued MacLaren, "MediaValet V4 leverages the latest cloud technology Microsoft has to offer and everything we've learned since we started coding version 1.0 of the core platform in 2010. With this major platform release, we've eliminated all legacy technical debt, significantly reduced already minimal support requirements, dramatically increased the performance, functionality and broad user appeal of MediaValet, and we've increased the velocity that we can innovate."

Some key new features included in V4:

Advanced Search provides an incredibly fast and efficient experience of discovering assets. Customers will now be able to search using advanced filters, including colour, file type and size, rating, status, activity, to name a few, as well as create and "pin" Saved Searches for yourself, for groups, and globally. Combined with the lightning fast platform speed, Advanced Search delivers exceptional user experience and productivity. Organizations are able to drive the highest level of DAM adoption yet across an unlimited number of users, departments, agencies and partners, multiplying the value of their DAM investment.

Multi-Librar ies is an essential capability for organizations needing to support multiple divisions, brands, departments, subsidiaries, etc. that require separate taxonomies and administration. Organizations such as ad agencies, hospital groups, universities, global companies and conglomerates face significant challenges maintaining master administration and governance while providing local and departmental flexibility.

Interactive User Guides are in-app, role-based, interactive process, productivity and activity user guides that can be fully customized to support each organizations' unique use cases. These guides dramatically reduce training and exponentially increase user adoption.

Mr. MacLaren continued, "Our existing customers have already begun using V4 and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We believe this will significantly increase our growth rate as it's already increasing our win and retention rates. With the DAM market expected to grow to $7.5 billion over the next five years, we're excited by the opportunity to help more organizations achieve their DAM potential."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 50 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

David MacLaren, CEO | david.maclaren@mediavalet.com | (604) 688-2321

Rob Chase, Executive Chairman and CFO | rob.chase@mediavalet.com | (604) 688-2321

Press Relations

Babak Pedram | babak.pedram@mediavalet.com| (416) 644-5081

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."