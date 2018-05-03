EXCHANGE NOTICE 2018 3 MAY 2018 SHARES



VINCIT GROUP PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME



The change of Vincit Group Plc's name to Vincit Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 7 May 2018.



Company's new name in Finnish is Vincit Oyj.



Company's identifiers



New company name: Vincit Plc ------------------------------- Trading code: VINCIT ------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000185533 ------------------------------- Order book ID: 127211 -------------------------------



Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 4 May 2018.







TIEDOTE 3.5.2018 OSAKKEET



VINCIT GROUP OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMENMUUTOS



Vincit Group Oyj:n nimenmuutos Vincit Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 7.5.2018 alkaen.



Yhtiön nimi on englanniksi Vincit Plc.



Yhtiön perustiedot:



Yhtiön uusi nimi: Vincit Oyj Kaupankäyntitunnus VINCIT ISIN-koodi FI4000185533 Order book id: 127211



Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 4.5.2018.



