EXCHANGE NOTICE 2018 3 MAY 2018 SHARES
VINCIT GROUP PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The change of Vincit Group Plc's name to Vincit Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 7 May 2018.
Company's new name in Finnish is Vincit Oyj.
Company's identifiers
New company name: Vincit Plc ------------------------------- Trading code: VINCIT ------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000185533 ------------------------------- Order book ID: 127211 -------------------------------
Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 4 May 2018.
Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services
TIEDOTE 3.5.2018 OSAKKEET
VINCIT GROUP OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMENMUUTOS
Vincit Group Oyj:n nimenmuutos Vincit Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 7.5.2018 alkaen.
Yhtiön nimi on englanniksi Vincit Plc.
Yhtiön perustiedot:
Yhtiön uusi nimi: Vincit Oyj Kaupankäyntitunnus VINCIT ISIN-koodi FI4000185533 Order book id: 127211
Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 4.5.2018.
Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services
