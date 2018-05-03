

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $464 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $503 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.58 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $525 Mln. vs. $442 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



