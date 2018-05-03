

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp (SYNL) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.84 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $0.74 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $4.26 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.6% to $58.48 million from $42.20 million last year.



Synalloy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.26 Mln. vs. $1.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $58.48 Mln vs. $42.20 Mln last year.



