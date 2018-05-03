

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, Thursday reported significantly higher profit in its second quarter with strong revenue growth. Further, the company has updated its outlook for fiscal 2018.



Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, said, 'Infineon continues to grow profitably. Our growth is broadly based... In addition, we are seeing growing demand for data center power supplies for artificial intelligence. Our order books are bulging. We therefore are very confident that we will achieve our revenue targets for the 2018 fiscal year.'



For the second quarter, net income surged to 457 million euros from 199 million euros last year. Earnings per share rose to 0.40 euro from 0.18 euro last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 0.26 euro, compared to 0.21 euro in the year-ago period.



In the quarter, segment result grew 6 percent to 314 million euros from last year's 296 million euros. Segment result margin grew to 17.1 percent from 16.8 percent last year.



Gross margin was 37.1 percent, compared to last year's 36.5 percent. Adjusted gross margin was 38.0 percent, same as last year.



Revenue for the second quarter grew 4 percent to 1.84 billion euros from 1.77 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead to the third quarter, Infineon forecast quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 3 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and segment result margin of 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance.



For fiscal 2018, the company projects year-on-year revenue growth of about 4 to 7 percent, and segment result margin of 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance.



Previously, Infineon projected revenue growth for the year of approximately 5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and segment result margin to come in at 16.5 percent.



The company now expects Group net income for the full year to be well in excess of 1 billion euros, due to the higher forecast for the segment result and the gain arising on the sale of the major part of Infineon's RF power business.



In Germany, Infineon shares were trading at 22.31 euros, up 0.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX