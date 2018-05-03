

May 3, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company')



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Matt Walker | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Head of Technical Operations - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Receipt of ADSs following the vesting of| | | |Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') awarded | | | |under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan| | | |2015 ('LTIP') on May 2, 2016. In | | | |accordance with the rules of the LTIP, | | | |upon vesting the number of ADSs to be | | | |delivered was increased by an amount | | | |equivalent to the value of dividends | | | |paid by the Company in respect of the | | | |RSUs from the award date to the date of | | | |vesting. | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |(Details of related disposal of ADSs are| | | |referenced in section 5. below.) | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | | $0 | 822 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |May 2, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |5.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automated disposal of ADSs in relation | | | |to the vesting of RSUs referenced in | | | |section 4. above. The proceeds of this | | | |disposal were used to satisfy personal | | | |tax liabilities arising from the vesting| | | |of the RSUs. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$159.4427| 322 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |May 2, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |NASDAQ | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



