BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF.PK, GXYEY.PK) reported first-quarter Group adjusted EBITDA of HK$4.3 billion, up 36% year-on-year. Group revenue was HK$18.5 billion, up 32% year-on-year. The Group's total gaming revenue on a management basis was HK$17.2 billion, up 31% year-on-year.



For Galaxy Macau, adjusted EBITDA was KH$3.3 billion, up 26% year-on-year. Revenue was HK$13.0 billion, up 27% year-on-year.



