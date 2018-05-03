Hikma Pharmaceuticals' US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals has launched Methotrexate for injection in two doses for the treatment of various cancers. According to data research and information technology group IQVIA, US sales of Methotrexate for injection, USP, 1g and Methotrexate injection, USP, 50mg/2mL, were around $13m in the 12 months ending March 2018. Riad Mechlaoui, chief executive officer of Injectables, said: "We are pleased to launch Methotrexate for injection, USP and ...

