Dthera Sciences: ReminX Dementia Paper Accepted at International Academic Conference

Paper Will Be Presented at IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), a digital therapeutics company developing innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline, announced that the paper, "Evaluation of ReminX as a Behavioral Intervention for Mild to Moderate Dementia," has been accepted for presentation at the 40th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBC'18), in Honolulu, from July 17-21, 2018 (https://embc.embs.org/2018/). The IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and the conference is one of the biggest international biomedical technology conferences.

The paper describes the design and clinical pilot testing of ReminX™, an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health computer tablet designed to deliver personalized reminiscence therapy digitally to individuals suffering from dementia and seniors experiencing social isolation. The results of the pilot study indicated that a sample of 14 dementia patients reported less anxiety, depression, and overall emotional distress after having viewed their personalized stories.

"I was very encouraged by the findings of our pilot study with ReminX," said Vincent Filoteo, Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Chief of Neuropsychology at University of California San Diego, and lead author of the paper. "There is a great need for non-pharmacological interventions, particularly in light of the limited drug treatment options for Alzheimer's and dementia patients and the serious lack of healthcare resources that will be available to care for the rapidly increasing aging population."

"Decades of published research has shown that reminiscence therapy can be effective in supporting the care of those with dementia and social isolation, but it is costly, time-consuming, and often impractical to deliver," said Edward Cox, Dthera Sciences Chief Executive Officer. "Digital therapeutics - and the Dthera platform - offer the promise to democratize this type of support and get it out to millions whose needs are currently unmet."

The paper will be published in the conference proceedings and indexed in PubMed.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), based in San Diego, Calif., is a digital therapeutics company developing the innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline. The company's lead product, ReminX™, is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to deliver reminiscence therapy digitally to individuals suffering from dementia from Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, as well as to seniors experiencing social isolation.

The company plans to launch ReminX commercially in the second quarter of 2018. For more information, please visit www.dthera.com and www.reminx.com

