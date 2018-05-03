

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unit Corp. (UNT) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.87 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $15.93 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unit Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.08 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $205.13 million from $175.72 million last year.



Unit Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.08 Mln. vs. $7.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $205.13 Mln vs. $175.72 Mln last year.



