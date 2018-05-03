

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $444 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.40 billion from $3.25 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q1): $3.40 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.



