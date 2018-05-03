The "Russia Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) by Mobile Commerce, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Russia Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 Russia Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

4 Russia Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

5 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

6 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

7 Russia Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity

8 Russia Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel

9 Russia Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

