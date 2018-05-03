

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $452 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $403 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.13 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $517 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX