sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,76 Euro		-0,24
-1,00 %
WKN: 895250 ISIN: US69351T1060 Ticker-Symbol: PP9 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PPL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PPL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,803
23,878
15:40
23,79
23,89
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PPL CORPORATION
PPL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PPL CORPORATION23,76-1,00 %