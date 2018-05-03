

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW), announced, for the full year, the company expects revenue to exceed $2.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA to increase to more than $500 million, and adjusted net income to grow by a low- to mid-30% level compared with 2017.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to exceed $100 million, and adjusted net income to increase 30% to 35% compared with first-quarter 2018 adjusted net income of $23.8 million.



For the First-quarter, adjusted income from continuing operations increased to $23.8 million or $0.86 per share, from adjusted income of $8.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased $29.9 million to $93.8 million. Volumes in the first quarter of 2018 increased 21% to 66,495 block hours, with revenue growing 24% to $590.0 million.



