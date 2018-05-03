Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loan(s) issued by Vattenfall AB with effect from 2018-05-04. Last day of trading is set to 2019-01-23, 2021-03-09, 2024-04-19. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677649