

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $88.8 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $56.6 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.32 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $956.65 million from $783.19 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $154.32 Mln. vs. $103.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $956.65 Mln vs. $783.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $890 - $940 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX