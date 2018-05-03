

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Thursday morning after the IMF threatened to expel Venezuela over lack of transparancy with its financials.



'The [Executive] Board noted that adequate data provision was an essential first step to understanding Venezuela's economic crisis and identifying possible solutions,' an IMF statement said.



The IMF is giving the beleagured government six months to comply.



June WTI oil was down 10 cents at $67.85 a barrel. There was little reaction yesterday to news that U.S. crude oil inventories surged by much more than anticipated last week.



The Energy Information Administration said U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week.



Analysts expected a weekly build of around 1 million barrels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX