Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTC Pink: EQTRF), ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that additional trenching commenced on April 26th, 2018 within the Baldo East target area at the Cajueiro project located in western Brazil. The trench program will consist of at least 1000 meters and is designed to further extend the strike of several high-grade east-west trending mineralized structures in the Baldo East target area of the Cajueiro project.

Previous trenching at Baldo East confirmed the discovery of at least two continuous high-grade gold mineralized structures in the Baldo East target area - the northern most of these two structures Baldo East 1 and the zone immediately south of this, Baldo East 2. Both zones remain open to the east. Results from the most easterly trenches on both structures returned the following results;

Baldo East 1 - Trench TCBL-29 previously returned 10m @ 1.82 g/t gold and 7m @ 1.79 g/t gold including 1m @ 7.23 g/t gold

Baldo East 2 is located 200m south of the Baldo East 1 zone. Trench TCBL-28 previously returned 29m @ 3.03 g/t gold including 7m @ 5.42 g/t gold and 4m @ 8.07 g/t gold

The current trenching program at Baldo East area (see map) is aimed at defining the easterly extensions of both the Baldo East 1 and Baldo East 2 zones and identifying other possible parallel zones within the Baldo East area, which was originally identified through a gold-in-soil anomaly. There are some indications of a third structure immediately south of Baldo East 2 (eg. 2m @ 8.30g/t gold in trench TCBL-25).

Mike Bennett, Altamira's President & CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the new high-grade discoveries made at Baldo East last year and are optimistic that the two structures identified thus far will continue to the east. Baldo east represents approximately 10% of the area covered by gold-in-soil anomalies within the Cajueiro property package suggesting excellent potential for further discoveries."

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits within western central Brazil. The Company holds 12 projects comprising approximately 200,000 hectares, within the prolific Juruena gold belt which historically produced an estimated 7 to 10Moz of placer gold. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project has an NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.64Mt @ 0.78 g/t Au (for 214,000oz) in the Indicated Resource category and 9.53Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (for 204,000oz) in the Inferred Resource category and an additional 1.37Mt @ 1.61 g/t Au in oxides (for 79,000oz in saprolite) in the Inferred Resource category.

